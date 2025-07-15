Azerbaijan and Iraq explore prospects for judicial and legal cooperation

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

Inam Karimov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, met with a delegation led by Munther Ibrahim Hussein, President of the Federal Supreme Court of the Republic of Iraq.

Welcoming the guests, Inam Karimov noted that friendship and cooperation between Iraq and Azerbaijan are developing steadily. He highlighted the reforms implemented to improve Azerbaijan’s judicial system.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral ties in the judicial sector, promoting mutual exchange of experience and information, and taking advantage of favorable opportunities to deepen cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Munther Ibrahim Hussein stressed the importance of further strengthening judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries. He praised the reforms and achievements of Azerbaijan’s judicial system, adding that sharing experience in this field would be highly beneficial.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.