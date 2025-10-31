Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss enhanced cooperation between religious institutions

Ankara, October 31, AZERTAC

Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, met with Safi Arpaguş, Head of Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, in Ankara.

During the meeting, Chairman Ramin Mammadov congratulated Safi Arpaguş on his appointment and wished him success in his new role. He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are steadily developing across all areas.

Emphasizing the close cooperation between the religious organizations of the two brotherly countries, Mammadov underlined the importance of further deepening ties between the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations and the Directorate of Religious Affairs. He also invited Safi Arpaguş to visit Azerbaijan.

Expressing gratitude for the warm congratulations, Safi Arpaguş stressed that the Directorate attaches great importance to strengthening its relations with Azerbaijan and gladly accepted the invitation to visit the country.

The meeting also included discussions on sharing experiences, implementing joint projects and events, and enhancing cooperation in the field of religious education and enlightenment.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent