Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss cooperation in IT, digitalization, and cybersecurity

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev met with visiting Minister of Science and Technology of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Manh Hung, according to Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

“We discussed cooperation between our countries in the fields of information technology, digitalization, technology, and cybersecurity.

We also exchanged views on the potential for Vietnamese IT companies to operate in Azerbaijan in the future,” the minister noted.