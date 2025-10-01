Azerbaijan Defense Minister extends condolences to Italian counterpart
Baku, October 1, AZERTAC
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has extended his condolences to Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy Guido Crosetto, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
The letter reads: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of two servicemen as a result of the crash of a T-260B aircraft belonging to the 70th Wing of Latina of the Italian Air Force during a training flight near the Circeo National Park.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.
May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."
