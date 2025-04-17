Azerbaijan, Iran hold another round of consular consultations

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Iran held a new round of consular consultations in Iranian capital city of Tehran.

The talks were led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Mojtaba Shasti Karimi, Director General of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The meeting also involved employees of Azerbaijani Embassy and the country’s Consulate General in Tabriz, as well as officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Internal Affairs, State Migration and State Border Services of the two countries.

The meeting focused on current state and prospects of development of consular cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The officials further deliberated on the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of the two countries, the provision of prompt and effective consular and legal assistance to them, and agreed to step up collaboration to address the challenges encountered.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between the internal affairs, justice, migration, border, and customs authorities, underscoring the significance of undertaking joint efforts to enhance cooperation between the relevant institutions.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani delegation was received by Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.