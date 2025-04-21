Azerbaijan, Iraq hold second round of political consultations

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

A delegation of Azerbaijan, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, has visited Iraq to participate in the second round of political consultations held in Baghdad.

The consultations were co-chaired by Yalchin Rafiyev and Mohammed Hussein Mohammed Bahr Al-Uloom, Deputy Minister for Bilateral Relations of Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions covered the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations across various areas, including political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, and interparliamentary cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in multilateral formats, particularly within international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), with special emphasis on collaboration within the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP).

Deputy Minister Rafiyev briefed the Iraqi side on the post-conflict developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the peace process, ongoing reconstruction and demining efforts in the liberated territories, and Azerbaijan’s initiatives to ensure the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

During a meeting with Hiyam Al-Yasiri, Iraq’s Minister of Communications and Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the two sides highlighted the Commission’s vital role in enhancing bilateral ties in economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres. They expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting of the Commission, to be held in Baku, would further boost cooperation.

Deputy Minister Rafiyev also met with Jassim Abdul Aziz Hammadi Al-Muhammadi, Deputy Technical Minister of Environment. The sides commended Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of COP29 and discussed opportunities for climate change collaboration.

As part of the visit, Rafiyev toured the “Rewaq Baghdad Center for Public Policy” research and think tank center, where he met with its President, Abbas Al-Anbari. He also participated in a roundtable discussion organized by the center, providing insights into Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, its COP29 chairmanship, positions on global issues, cooperation prospects with Iraq, the peace process with Armenia, and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.