Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for healthcare cooperation
Baku, October 16, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, met with the Ambassador of Israel, Ronen Krausz.
The meeting focused on the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the healthcare sector between Azerbaijan and Israel. The sides emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects in medical science, applying advanced technologies, training healthcare professionals, and digitizing the healthcare system.
Teymur Musayev reiterated Azerbaijan’s interest in advanced Israeli healthcare practices, highlighting the importance of expanding exchanges in this field. The minister noted broad opportunities for developing direct ties between leading medical centers and research institutes of the two countries.
Highlighting the successfully developing friendship and partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan, Ambassador Ronen Krausz described healthcare cooperation as a key component of bilateral ties.
The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
