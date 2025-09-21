Azerbaijan joins first-ever Silk Way Star international vocal competition in Astana

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

The first-ever Silk Way Star international vocal competition, a show uniting prominent vocal artists from 12 countries, premiered in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, on September 20.

The musical show brings together representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Azerbaijan's singer and actress Sabina Guluzade (Sabina Zadeh), a semi-finalist on "The Voice of Azerbaijan," is among the participants.

The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

The winner will earn the title of "Silk Way Star" title and the opportunity to showcase their talent on the global stage.