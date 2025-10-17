Azerbaijan joins International Cardiology Congress in Beijing

Beijing, October 17, AZERTAC

The Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology (GW-ICC), one of the world’s most prestigious and comprehensive cardiovascular events, was held in Beijing, China.

Azerbaijan was represented at the 36th Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology & Asian Heart Society Congress 2025, which brought together representatives of government agencies, scientists, doctors, and international specialists.

During the session titled “Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy,” Professor Gulnaz Mahir Dadashova, Director of the Scientific Research Institute of Cardiology, delivered a presentation on “Innovative Approaches in the Treatment of Heart Failure: From Precision Medicine to Digital Health.” Senior Research Fellow at the same institute, cardiac surgeon and Doctor of Philosophy in Medicine Vusal Hajiyev, also attended the session, which featured leading cardiologists from India, China, and other countries.

On the sidelines of the Congress, a memorandum on scientific research and academic cooperation is scheduled to be signed between the Scientific Research Institute of Cardiology of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the Heart Center of the First Hospital of Tsinghua University, China.

The document provides for the implementation of joint scientific projects in cardiology, the application of modern technologies, and initiatives aimed at advancing specialist training and sharing best practices.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent