Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss opportunities for strategic cooperation

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

As part of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov ‘s visit to the State of Kuwait, Jabbarov met with Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajeel Al-Askar, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait. The meeting addressed the key priorities of economic cooperation between the two countries, underscoring the importance of expanding mutual trade and investment, and diversifying business relations through new initiatives and joint projects.

Then, Minister Jabbarov met with Tareq Sulaiman Al-Roumi, Minister of Oil of Kuwait, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, and expressed satisfaction with the growing strength of bilateral economic relations. The discussions covered the implementation of oil refining projects, trade in oil and gas products, and opportunities for cooperation across both traditional and renewable energy sectors. The parties also shared perspectives on Azerbaijan’s active role in regional and global energy initiatives, as well as on the effective management of natural resources in the transition toward a sustainable economy.

Jabbarov met with Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators. The sides exchanged views on emerging opportunities in the global business landscape, potential cooperation in digital commerce and innovation, and the transfer of advanced business practices to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani minister also met with Emad Bukhamseen, Vice Chairman and CEO of Bukhamseen Group Holding Company, which operates across sectors such as trade, real estate, finance, banking, tourism, engineering, and industrial manufacturing. The two discussed the favorable opportunities available to foreign investors in Azerbaijan, the country’s inclusive business environment, and incentive mechanisms designed to foster partnerships with international companies. Potential areas for future cooperation were also reviewed.