Azerbaijan Minister of Defense meets with Georgian counterpart

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is visiting Ankara to participate in the 12th Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Defence Ministers’ Trilateral Meeting.

During the visit, a bilateral meeting was held on October 9 between Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart, Mr. Irakli Chikovani.

The meeting highlighted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia contributes to peace, stability, and security in the region, and that meetings of the heads of state play a crucial role in enhancing relations between the two countries.

The meeting also noted that regular mutual visits and meetings in various formats clearly reflect the high level of relations in the military sphere, alongside other fields.

Discussing the ongoing military-political situation in the region, the Ministers underscored the importance of developing cooperation in trilateral and bilateral formats across all areas to ensure a prosperous and peaceful life for both nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, new prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia were explored. The Ministers emphasized the importance of increasing the frequency of joint exercises to facilitate experience sharing and engaged in a broad exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.