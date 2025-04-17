Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ delegation visits Ankara

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

A delegation of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces led by the First Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces – Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov, visited Ankara to participate in the 10th Staff Talks between the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

First, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara, laid flowers at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to his memory. Then, the delegation visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

As part of the visit, issues related to cooperation between the naval forces of the two brotherly countries were discussed. The importance of exchanging experience was emphasized, and a detailed exchange of views on various areas was held.

At the end of the staff talks, a protocol on a joint agreement regarding the development of cooperation between the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was signed.