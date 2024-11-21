Azerbaijan, Russia explore parliamentary cooperation

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the Council and 57th Plenary meetings of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (CIS PA) in St. Petersburg.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on developing relations between the two countries and parliaments.

The meeting also saw discussions on cooperation of the two countries` parliamentarians both in international organizations and within the CIS PA.