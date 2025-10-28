Azerbaijan signs UN Convention against Cybercrime

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

On October 25–26, a solemn signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime was held in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

The event brought together UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, heads of delegations from various countries, representatives of international organizations, and experts.

In accordance with the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Convention was signed on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, Chief of the State Security Service.

Under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijan’s being one of the first countries to sign the Convention is a testament to the country’s contribution to international cooperation in combating cybercrime and ensuring the security of global cyberspace.

The international document outlines key objectives, such as ensuring legal cooperation between states in combating cybercrime, preventing the misuse of information and communication technologies, and regulating mechanisms for the collection and presentation of electronic evidence at the international level.

The Convention was signed by a total of 72 countries on October 25–26, 2025.