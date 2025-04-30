The Azerbaijan State News Agency

MILITARY

Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan attended Wednesday a ceremony held in one of the military units on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan Special Forces, the ministry told AZERTAC.

First, flowers were laid in front of the bust to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and the monument honoring the memory of Martyrs.

Then, Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with special forces.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that the social-living conditions of military personnel were improved thanks to the attention and care of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. The Minister also highlighted the significant measures taken to solve concerns and problems of servicemen.

The Minister of Defense highlighted the courage and heroism demonstrated by the special forces in the 44-day Patriotic War and other operations and emphasized that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan always commends their activities.

The Minister congratulated the special forces, wished them success in their future military service and gave them relevant recommendations.

It was stated at the event that the unwavering determination and exceptional professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen, including the Special Forces members, are a source of great pride for our country.

Speaking on behalf of the special forces, the Special Forces member expressed gratitude to the head of state and the Ministry’s leadership for their attention. He noted that special forces are always ready to fulfill any orders and instructions from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and confidently stressed that they will continue to serve the Motherland with honor and justify the trust placed in them.

At the end, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in military service was awarded.

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds training session with reservists

Azerbaijan’s artillery units carry out combat firing

Azerbaijani military pilots conduct training flights

Field practical classes conducted with reservists

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Chambarak direction

Representatives of Azerbaijani and Uzbek defense ministries meet in Baku

Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in “KURTARAN-2025” exercise

Azerbaijani Army serviceman successfully completes NATO Regional Cooperation Course at NATO Defense College

35 more families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

We neutralized 59 newly planted mines in Talish village direction, says victim at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

