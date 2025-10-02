Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum

Astana, October 2, AZERTAC

The Kazakh capital of Astana hosted the opening ceremony of Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 (KEW-2025) and the 16th Eurasian KAZENERGY Forum.

The event brought together more than 2,500 delegates from 50 countries and representatives of over 300 major companies, including members of the Kazakh government, official delegations from Central Asian countries, heads of international organizations, top managers of global and national energy companies, leading experts, and representatives of the scientific community.

KEW-2025 serves as a major international platform for addressing pressing energy challenges, developing new solutions, and fostering regional and global cooperation.

The forum agenda includes discussions on key topics such as new challenges and sustainable development in the energy sector, prospects for the development of nuclear energy and safety standards, the use of artificial intelligence, big data centers and digital solutions, investment partnerships, and regional energy integration.

The first day of the event features a plenary session on global energy trends, decarbonization, and investment cooperation, with the participation of the heads of companies such as KazMunayGaz, Turkish Petroleum, SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz, and Shell.

Notably, KEW-2025 is not only a professional dialogue platform but also an important international event reaffirming Kazakhstan’s role as an active player in global energy policy.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent