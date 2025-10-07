Azerbaijan, Tunisia explore prospects for joint anti-doping cooperation
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
As part of the visit, a delegation led by Tahmina Taghi-zada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), met with Mondher Gabouj, Director General of the Tunisia National Anti-Doping Agency (ANAD).
The sides discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two institutions, emphasizing education and science as key priority fields. They also exchanged views on organizing training and capacity-building programs for athletes and their support personnel, as well as holding joint awareness-raising seminars and workshops.
Both sides noted that further consultations are required to transform the discussed issues into concrete initiatives. The meeting reflected a shared interest in expanding future cooperation, experience exchange, and scientific advancement in promoting clean sport.
