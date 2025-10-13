Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore enhancing cultural cooperation
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, met with a delegation led by Nursahet Shirimov, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Culture, on October 13, as part of the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan currently underway in Azerbaijan.
The meeting focused on developing cultural cooperation between the two countries.
The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan will run until October 15.
