Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for cooperation on interreligious dialogue

As part of his visit to Vietnam, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Dao Ngoc Dung, Minister of Ethnic Minorities and Religions of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During the meeting, Ramin Mammadov highlighted the relationship between the state and religious institutions in Azerbaijan, the current landscape in the field of religion, as well as the country’s progress in promoting interfaith dialogue. He extended an official invitation to Minister Dao Ngoc Dung to visit Azerbaijan.

The Chairman emphasized that the protection of historical and cultural heritage, national and spiritual values, as well as the restoration and preservation of religious, material, and cultural monuments, remain a key priority in Azerbaijan.

The Vietnamese minister praised Azerbaijan’s achievements in developing interreligious dialogue, fostering cooperation and partnership among civilizations, and considered this an alternative and valuable approach. He also discussed the prospects for strengthening mutual cooperation in the field of religion.