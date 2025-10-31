Azerbaijani delegation joins international conference in Astana

Astana, October 31, AZERTAC

Astana is hosting an international conference themed “The Best Start in Life for All Children in Kazakhstan.”

The event brought together representatives of the World Bank, government agencies, and public organizations, as well as experts and researchers from Azerbaijan, Australia, Ireland, Türkiye, Moldova, and the United Kingdom.

The conference also featured the adoption of the “Satti Bastau” (“Successful Start”) Interdepartmental Comprehensive Plan and the National Appeal for 2025–2027.

These documents outline specific measures aimed at ensuring equal access to early childhood development services for all children, strengthening interagency cooperation in health, education, and social protection, developing parental support through digital and public services, improving the qualifications of teachers and specialists, and introducing new technologies and models in the sector.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent