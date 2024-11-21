Azerbaijani, Egyptian FMs discuss regional issues over phone

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptians Expatriate's Affairs.

During the phone conversation, the sides highlighted the importance of further developing friendly ties based on mutual trust, as well as bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

The parties also stressed the significance of enhancing coordination within international organizations and multilateral formats, as well as increasing joint efforts in areas of mutual interest.

The conversation also focused on the discussions held at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the role of this major global event in addressing climate change, and its potential for creating additional opportunities for Azerbaijani-Egyptian cooperation in the sphere of green energy.

During the conversation, the two also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.