Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers take two golds at Gymnasiade

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have won two gold medals at the 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade held in Serbia.

Ibrahim Hasanov claimed the gold medal in the 44kg weight category, while Elman Ismayilov secured the top podium spot in the 38kg category. Huseyn Rzazade earned a silver medal in the 41kg division.