Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers secure two gold medals at European championship

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have achieved gold medal victories at the European Championship held in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) triumphed over Serbia's Georgi Tibilov in the final, while Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) defeated Bulgaria's Abu Muslim Amayev.

These wins mark Mammadli's second European Championship title and Jafarov's third.

Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) secured a bronze medal by defeating Alexander Liavonchik.

Previously, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers earned 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, and Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed 1 silver and 1 bronze. In the women's competition, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) won a bronze medal.