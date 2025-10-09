Azerbaijani Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistan
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, conveyed his condolences to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported.
In his condolence letter, Colonel General Hasanov stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of a group of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistan Armed Forces resulting from the terrorist attack in the Orakzai district of the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families. May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased.”
