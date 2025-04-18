Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $69
Baku, April 18, AZERTAC
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude rose by $0.88, or 1.3%, reaching $69.34 on Friday.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
