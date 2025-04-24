Azerbaijani oil price falls below $68
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil dropped by $2.36 (3.37%), settling at $67.63 per barrel.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest reached $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
