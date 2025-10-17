Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international conference in Malta

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in an international conference on the theme “Upholding Good Governance in Challenging Times: The Role of the Ombudsman” in Malta.

The event brought together state and governmental officials, ombudspersons, and members of the national human rights institutions from different countries.

Addressing the conference, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva described the strengthening of ethical management and the principles of good governance as a topical issue in terms of maintaining public trust in modern time.

Additionally, she noted that strengthening the ethical management enables the sustainability of good governance and ultimately reinforces public trust in the activities of state institutions. She said that the rule of law, respect for human rights, and good governance that works well along with ethical management are the core mission of the human rights institutions.

The Commissioner underlined that strengthening business ethical management and good governance is one of the main principles of state policy in Azerbaijan, and the Ombudsman, within her mandate, is continuously carrying out initiatives in this direction by contributing to the implementation of measures indicated in the state programs, and national action plans.

The Commissioner also said that important actions necessary for strengthening and improving the principles of honesty, transparency, and good governance have been reflected in her annual reports, as well as in the inquiries, recommendations, and suggestions proposed to the state authorities.

Sabina Aliyeva stated that in the modern era, globalization and the development of the technology, particularly artificial intelligence, have made the assurance of ethics in management even more urgent. The Ombudsperson emphasized that, as an adequate response to these challenges, initiatives are being implemented to widely use digital resources to raise public awareness and facilitate citizens’ access to submitting appeals.

Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva also held meetings with Myriam Spiteri Debono the President of Malta, as well as other officials attending the conference.