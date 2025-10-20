Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement on “Child Rights Month”

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has issued a statement regarding the announcement of the “Child Rights Month”.

The statement reads: “Ensuring the reliable protection of children's rights is one of the essentials to upholding human rights, shaping an inclusive society based on equal opportunities. Every child should grow up in a safe, healthy environment and be able to realize their potential.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 20 November 1989, and to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is also a party, is the core international document defining the necessary standards in the field of protection of children’s rights and international commitments of the State Parties.

The State of Azerbaijan is regularly implementing significant reforms for protecting, ensuring, and promoting the rights and freedoms of children, and in order to ensure a decent standard of living for children, a strong normative legal framework, and an institutional structure are being formed.

The fundamental principles of the CRC, which include ensuring children's right to life and development by taking primary consideration of their best interests, protecting them against discrimination, and respecting their views, constitute the main directions of state policy and national legislation concerning children in our country today.

The designation of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" holds special importance for protecting children's rights in our country.

The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan lays a legal groundwork, which sets out key provisions and obligations related to the safeguarding of children's rights and regulates the relations in the field of protection of human and citizen’s rights and freedoms, including those of children.

As a result of the victory gained in the Patriotic War and anti-terrorist operations under the leadership of the Azerbaijani Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty created opportunities to ensure children's rights in the liberated areas. The extensive efforts are ongoing to support this initiative.

The protection and promotion of children’s rights constitutes a core focus of the activities of the Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights, and continuous efforts are ongoing. Traditionally, the Ombudsman designates October 20 to November 20 as “Child Rights Month” on the eve of the anniversary of the adoption of the CRC.

The purpose of this month-long campaign is to increase public awareness in the field of protection of children's rights, engage relevant state institutions, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders, draw societal attention to the protection of the child, and encourage civic participation in this field.

Considering the aforementioned, I call upon all the state and local self-governing authorities, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders working in the field of children’s rights to actively participate in “Child Rights Month” and implement purposeful measures to safeguard the constitutional rights of children.

I do believe that every initiative undertaken during the month-long campaign will contribute to further effective protection of children's rights.”