Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on working visit to Russia
Baku, April 17, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has today kicked off a working visit to Saint Petersburg to attend the Council meeting and 58th Plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (CIS PA), as well as events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in 1941-1945.
As part of her visit, Sahiba Gafarova will deliver a speech at the Council meeting and 58th Plenary session of the CIS PA, and hold a number of meetings with the heads of the parliamentary delegations.
