Azerbaijani pianist performs solo concert in London

London, October 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani pianist, laureate of international competitions, and Presidential Scholarship holder Vusala Babayeva delivered a magnificent solo concert at the London Transport Museum.

In addition to classical works by foreign composers, Vusala Babayeva captivated the audience by performing key Azerbaijani compositions at the concert such as Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Sevgili Canan," Tofig Guliyev's "Gaytaghi," and Vagif Mustafazadeh's "Mart."

Babayeva also honored the 140th anniversary of the great composer, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, informing the audience about his unparalleled contributions to Azerbaijani musical culture. She noted that Uzeyir Hajibeyli holds a special place in the history of world music as the author of the first opera in the entire East.

Distinguished by her virtuoso performance, the pianist created a captivating world of musical imagery, and her solo recital concluded with resounding applause and great enthusiasm from the audience.

Vusala Babayeva is one of the 10 young musicians chosen for the London Transport Museum project.

Ayten Abbasli

Special correspondent