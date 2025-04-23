Azerbaijani PM holds phone talk with Vice President of Türkiye

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, held a telephone conversation with Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister Asadov expressed his concern over the series of earthquakes that occurred in Istanbul. He reaffirmed that Azerbaijan, as always, stands by brotherly Türkiye in this difficult moment.

The two discussed the ongoing assessment being carried out by the relevant Turkish authorities and the measures being taken to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.