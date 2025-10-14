Azerbaijani population hits 10,249,500
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
As of September 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s population increased by 24,611 people or 0.24%, reaching a total of 10,249,500, according to the State Statistical Committee.
Population distribution data shows that 54.4% of residents live in urban areas, while 45.6% reside in rural areas. In terms of gender, 49.8% of the population are men, and 50.2% are women.
