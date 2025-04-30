Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

A group of Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen took part Tuesday in the NATO-Georgia 2025 computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercise held in Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The main objective of the exercise is to enhance the training of multinational units on planning and organizing crisis response operations, along with small-scale joint operations on land and in cyberspace.

The international tactical exercise held with the participation of 17 NATO member and partner countries will last until May 8.