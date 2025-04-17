Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs explore prospects for cooperation

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia.

The one-on-one and expanded meetings featured discussions on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, prospects for development, the intensification of political dialogue, increased high-level contacts, and opportunities for cooperation across various sectors.

The sides emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia are built on friendship, mutual respect, and productive cooperation. They noted that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries will be marked in 2026.

The ministers highlighted the importance of political dialogue, high-level visits, interparliamentary relations, and economic and humanitarian exchanges in the context of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Discussions also covered cooperation in areas such as energy, green technologies, transport, ICT, chemistry and pharmaceuticals, tourism, and others. They also noted the potential for expanding economic and trade relations, including increased trade turnover.

The parties underlined the significance of agreements signed last year between Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and Slovenia’s Geoplin, as well as between the countries' Ministries of Energy in the field of natural gas and energy.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of the reconstruction process in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as cooperation opportunities related to international transport corridors and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

He also provided an update on the post-conflict situation in the region, including ongoing reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, demining operations, and the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Bayramov shared details on the current stage of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting challenges in the process. He specifically pointed to the presence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia’s Constitution and the dissolution of institutions such as the Minsk Group, which he said had lost relevance.

The meeting also included discussions on other issues of mutual interest and prospects for cooperation on international platforms.

Following the meetings, the ministers held a joint press conference and responded to questions from media representatives.