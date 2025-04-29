Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds training session with reservists

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Under the training plan for 2025, the training session with a group of reservists called from the reserve was held in the Combined Arms Army within joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Reservists are being provided with military uniforms and other supplies following the registration process and medical examinations.

During the training session, reservists participated in enlightenment talks, received information on requirements of military regulations, relevant legislation and safety rules, as well as engaged in drill training classes.

As part of the training session, firing exercises with the use of small arms and grenade launchers were performed to increase the level of reservists’ combat and fire training.