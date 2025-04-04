Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes another meeting

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

On April 4, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Economic Council to address key issues affecting the country’s national economy.

During the meeting, participants discussed the formation of a sustainable medium-term macroeconomic and fiscal framework, the development of the private sector, and measures to increase private investments. Expanding the volume and geography of non-oil exports was also a focal point, among other pertinent topics.

Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressed the meeting, providing insights into the microeconomic issues on the agenda. Extensive discussions followed on the relevant economic matters.

At the conclusion of the meeting, decisions were adopted, and instructions were given to the relevant bodies to act on the matters discussed.