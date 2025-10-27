Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

An international parliamentary conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan will be held at Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on October 29.

The conference, attended by representatives from parliaments of about 13 countries and five international organizations, will focus on the role of constitutions in establishing the legal foundations of modern states and protecting their sovereignty and national independence.

The event will be dedicated to the theme: “Constitution as the Foundation of the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Contemporary World.”