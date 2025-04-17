Azerbaijan’s National Defense University delegation visits Bulgaria

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

The delegation of the National Defense University of the Republic of Azerbaijan participated in a solemn event dedicated to the 113th anniversary of the establishment of the Rakovski National Defense College of the Republic of Bulgaria in Sofia.

Following the event, Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science - Rector of the Military Scientific Research Institute Major General Arif Hasanov met with the of Rakovski National Defense College, Major General Stayko Prokopiev.

During the meeting, mutual briefings were given, and a broad exchange of views on the possibilities of bilateral cooperation in the field of military education was held.

At the meeting, information on the improvement of the educational process, taking into account structural changes, new developments and technological innovations implemented at the National Defense University as part of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as on progress in other areas was provided.

Both parties emphasized the significance of maintaining stable and productive cooperation between the National Defense University and Rakovski National Defense College.

During the visit, the delegation of the National Defense University met with Azerbaijani cadets studying at the college and inquired about their education process, social-living conditions and the level of general training.

After hearing the cadets' suggestions and opinions, representatives of the National Defense University answered their questions.