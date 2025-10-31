Azerbaijan’s social reform achievements presented at CIS Advisory Board Meeting

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The 38th meeting of the CIS Advisory Board on Labour, Employment, and Social Security was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijani delegation was represented by Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection Rashad Mustafayev and Vali Guliyev, Head of State Labour Inspection Service under the Ministry.

In his speech, Rashad Mustafayev informed participants about recent reforms and achievements in the fields of labour, employment, and social protection in Azerbaijan. He highlighted significant increases in wages, pensions, and other social payments in recent years, as well as key steps taken to strengthen the social protection system and expand active employment programmes.

He also emphasized major progress in the digitalization of public services in these areas, including the development of proactive service delivery mechanisms. Special attention was given to the "Labour and Employment" subsystem — a unified digital platform launched in 2022 that ensures a smooth transition to an electronic personnel accounting system.

The Deputy Minister delivered a presentation on the topic “Implementing Digital Transformation in Labour Relations”, outlining the advantages of this platform. He noted that employment contracts are now fully processed electronically through the system, improving transparency, efficiency, and accountability in labour relations.