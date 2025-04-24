Azercosmos, Turksat ink Memorandum of Understanding

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

Azercosmos and Türkiye's satellite communications company Türksat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The document envisages the development of beneficial cooperation between both parties in the field of satellite telecommunications, as well as the exchange of knowledge, skills and experience.

The document also provides for conducting bilateral consultations on regulating regional and international law concerning satellite services, proper management of radio frequencies, geographic information system, space technologies, management of space projects and other topics.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Space Technology Conference (STC) hosted by Azercosmos.