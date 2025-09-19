AZERTAC and AMADA to implement joint projects

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) Tahmina Taghi-zada visited the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) on Friday.

She first toured the agency’s photo archive, viewing images of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, President Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva at various events and in interviews with local and international media. Tahmina Taghi-zada also explored photo displays featuring President Ilham Aliyev’s addresses to the nation during the Second Karabakh War, his visits to liberated territories, and a museum exhibition showcasing AZERTAC’s historical technical equipment.

AMADA CEO Tahmina Taghi-zada then met with Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Vugar Aliyev.

Chairman Vugar Aliyev noted that the agency’s information policy has been updated. AZERTAC, which delivers news in eight languages, cooperates with nearly 60 foreign media organizations and operates correspondent bureaus in 24 countries. “AZERTAC is constantly renewing its staff, giving priority to young professionals. The agency plays a vital role in implementing the state’s information policy,” he said.

The Chairman emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to youth and sports policy, as well as to the development of this sector. He underlined AZERTAC’s close cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and highlighted the agency’s role in promptly covering achievements and innovations in sports. Vugar Aliyev also stressed AMADA’s major contribution to promoting clean and fair sports.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, AMADA CEO Tahmina Taghi-zada emphasized that AZERTAC plays a strategic role as a reliable, fast, and objective source of information in the country’s media landscape. She spoke about AMADA’s activities, its achievements, and the important measures taken to promote the values of clean sports and safeguard the country’s sporting image. Taghi-zada also highlighted the significance of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s European Regional Symposium, which Azerbaijan will host next year.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on media coverage of AMADA’s promotional programs at the 3rd CIS Games and agreed to implement joint projects. They also discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation between the two institutions.