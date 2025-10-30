Baku host opening ceremony of Medinex 2025

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 27th Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition – Medinex 2025 – was held on October 30 at the Baku Expo Center.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis Ahliman Amiraslanov noted that hosting a medical exhibition in Azerbaijan has become a remarkable tradition that brings together the country’s leading specialists in the field of medicine. He emphasized that the wide representation of various branches of medicine at the exhibition demonstrates its high status. The exhibition’s business program also drew special attention, with seminars and panel discussions addressing key issues of modern medicine — one of the major achievements of this year’s event.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev, the main partner of the exhibition, expressed satisfaction that Medinex serves as a platform for collaboration between public and private healthcare institutions and companies, wishing all participants productive discussions for the advancement of Azerbaijani medicine.

Deputy Minister of Health Rasim Ismayilov underlined the exhibition’s vital role in the development of Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector. Over the years, the event has brought together industry professionals, heads of leading public and private medical institutions, and other stakeholders. He welcomed the participation of domestic manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, expressing confidence that their number would continue to grow in the future.

Executive Director of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB) Vugar Gurbanov highlighted the progress achieved in Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector, noting that the quality of medical services is steadily improving. He emphasized that modern medicine advances through innovation and the adoption of the latest technologies, stressing that the Medinex exhibition plays an important role in this process by bringing together industry experts, equipment manufacturers, investors, and the academic community.

General Director of Caspian Event Organisers Farid Mammadov shared statistical data about the exhibition, expressed gratitude to sponsors and partners, and wished participants success and fruitful networking opportunities.

The Medinex exhibition is supported by the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABİB), both of which are represented with their own stands. The event is organized by Caspian Event Organisers in partnership with Caspian Event Management and ICA Events, with active support from the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).