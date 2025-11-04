Baku hosts meeting of OTS Council of Elders

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

A meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) started in Baku.

The event was attended by elders from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The meeting features discussions on further deepening cooperation between Turkic-speaking states, strengthening unity based on the principles of mutual respect and solidarity.

The organization's efforts for the coming period, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the cultural, social and humanitarian areas, are in the focus of meeting.

The elders described the development of fraternal ties between the member states as the main pillar of the Turkic world’s unity.