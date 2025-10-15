Baku hosts Week of Italian Cuisine

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

The 10th edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World on the theme “Italian cuisine: health, culture and innovation,” organized in partnership with the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan and ITA - Italian Trade Agency, commenced in Baku.

“The week was organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and embassies in other countries are also holding similar events. The Cuisine week encompasses three very important aspects: “These are health, culture, and innovation,” Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco told the press conference.

The event aims to highlight the cultural aspect of Italian cuisine, which is a candidate for UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, as well as its aspects of proper nutrition and health.

"This is also consistent with Italy's position at the fourth UN high-level meeting on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases. The world-renowned and one of the most influential representatives of Italian cuisine, the famous three Michelin star Da Vittorio restaurant in Bergamo, is participating in the event to be held in Azerbaijan this year,” the diplomat added.