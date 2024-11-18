Baku Initiative Group holds conference on decolonization and green future at COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

A conference on "Solidarity for Decolonization and Green Future," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, was held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The event brought together MPs, leaders of non-governmental organizations, politicians, eco-activists, and human rights defenders from African countries including Mali, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Djibouti, Togo, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Cameroon, all of which were historically colonized.

The event mainly focused on environmental challenges faced by former colonial countries, focusing on the most optimal ways toward a greener and self-sufficient future for the African continent.

Discussions covered the adverse effects of colonialism in the regions mentioned above, sustainable development, and ecological restoration.

The speakers underscored that the colonial legacy has left a deep mark in Africa, and its effects are still felt today. Noting that Africa faces a disproportionate burden from climate change, they described colonialism as a historic and ongoing driver of the climate crisis.

The African speakers emphasized the importance of relations between states based on mutual respect.

The event was organized as part of the "COP29: International Initiatives" competition, co-announced by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Council of State Support to NGOs.

The conference also featured a screening of a video highlighting the activities of the Baku Initiative Group and an exhibition of photographs showcasing the negative outcomes of France's nuclear tests in African countries.