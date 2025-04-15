Baku Initiative Group launches petition on its website

New York, April 15, AZERTAC

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has launched a petition on its website today entitled "Recognize Historical Colonial Oppression and Provide Adequate Reparations".

Abbas Abbasov, BIG Executive Director, announced about it at the international conference "Decolonization: Silent Revolution" arranged by the Baku Initiative Group at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The BIG Executive Director urged all participants to sign the petition and provide support to ensure the restoration of justice.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent