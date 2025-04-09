Baku to host Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

The Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament among female and male athletes will be held at the Boxing Center in Baku on April 11.

The national teams of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Russia and Kazakhstan will compete for glory at the traditional competition, to run until April 15.

The tournament will bring together more than 200 boxers. A total of 25 sets of medals will be up for grabs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 45 male and 11 female athletes at the tournament.