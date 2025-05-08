Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
Black smoke was emitted from the Sistine Chapel chimney Wednesday meaning the cardinals in the papal conclave had elected no successor to Pope Francis in their first vote, ANSA reported.
White smoke, on the other hand, will mean the world's 1.4 billion Catholics have a new leader.
The 133 cardinal electors will now vote four times a day until they find a new Roman pontiff to succeed Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88 after 12 years at the helm of the Church.
The last two conclaves, for Francis and Benedict, lasted just two days.
A two thirds majority is needed.
The first vote took much longer than expected, coming three hours and 17 minutes after the extra omnes order for everyone but the cardinals to exit the chapel.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM
- 07.05.2025 [23:00]
® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding
- 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes
- 07.05.2025 [19:33]
Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues
- 07.05.2025 [19:01]
Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134
- 07.05.2025 [18:17]
Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities
- 07.05.2025 [16:27]
Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination
- 07.05.2025 [16:01]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories
- 07.05.2025 [15:50]
® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell
- 07.05.2025 [15:45]
Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass
- 07.05.2025 [15:36]
Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water
- 07.05.2025 [15:22]
İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb
- 07.05.2025 [14:47]
Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary
- 07.05.2025 [13:29]
Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects
- 07.05.2025 [13:16]
Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry
- 07.05.2025 [13:13]
May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums
- 07.05.2025 [13:04]
Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four
- 07.05.2025 [13:01]
Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium
- 07.05.2025 [12:33]
Over 200 flights cancelled; 18 airports temporarily closed for operations
- 07.05.2025 [12:14]
Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'
- 07.05.2025 [12:12]
Mutation linked to thriving with little rest
- 07.05.2025 [12:07]
Closing ceremony of Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival held
- 07.05.2025 [11:55]
Canada ‘not for sale’: Canada Prime Minister Carney tells Trump
- 07.05.2025 [11:41]
Baku marks Defender of Fatherland Day of Kazakhstan
- 07.05.2025 [11:30]
NSC meeting starts to discuss post-Indian strikes situation
- 07.05.2025 [11:28]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemns military attacks against Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [11:16]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 07.05.2025 [10:54]
US meal deliverer DoorDash to buy UK's Deliveroo in $3.9 billion deal
- 07.05.2025 [10:54]
Arsenal face Champions League deja vu in Paris with uphill task vs PSG
- 07.05.2025 [10:42]
Azerbaijani oil nears $65 per barrel
- 07.05.2025 [10:38]
Eight martyred and thirty-five injured in Indian strikes inside Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [10:33]
Azerbaijani FM heads to Iraq for official visit
- 07.05.2025 [10:01]
Operation Sindoor: India attacked six cities in Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [08:42]
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]