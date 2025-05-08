Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

Black smoke was emitted from the Sistine Chapel chimney Wednesday meaning the cardinals in the papal conclave had elected no successor to Pope Francis in their first vote, ANSA reported.

White smoke, on the other hand, will mean the world's 1.4 billion Catholics have a new leader.

The 133 cardinal electors will now vote four times a day until they find a new Roman pontiff to succeed Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88 after 12 years at the helm of the Church.

The last two conclaves, for Francis and Benedict, lasted just two days.

A two thirds majority is needed.

The first vote took much longer than expected, coming three hours and 17 minutes after the extra omnes order for everyone but the cardinals to exit the chapel.