bp presents publishing facility to local university

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

bp today presented a fully equipped modern publishing house to the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) – Azerbaijan’s oldest oil and gas school and the most prestigious energy university in the former Soviet Union. An event was held at the university today to mark the launch of the new facility.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and advocacy, said: “We have been closely cooperating with the Oil and Industry University since the start of our partnership with Azerbaijan 30 years ago. We are pleased to launch this great facility which we believe will enhance the teaching staff’s and students’ scientific research activities. We also believe the facility will fully meet the university’s printing and publishing needs and requirements benefiting its more than 10,000 students and 800 teaching staff members.”

The project is part of bp’s overall support for local universities in their efforts to enhance the quality of education and scientific research, improve their educational infrastructure, partner with the leading international universities and transfer the best international educational practices and capabilities to Azerbaijan.

The value of the project is more than 370,000 AZN and this includes the costs of the purchase, delivery and installation of publishing and printing equipment and the start-up of the facility.

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 30 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,270 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

