Bulgaria prepares to host 9th Global Wine Tourism Conference

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh held a number of meetings in Plovdiv in connection with preparations for Bulgaria's hosting this autumn of the Ninth Global Conference on Wine Tourism of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported the press service of the ministry.

The teams of the municipality and the ministry are selecting the appropriate location in Plovdiv and discussing the accompanying programme.

This was officially confirmed following the signing of a letter of intent between the Minister of Tourism and UN Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili during an official meeting in Sofia in February 2025.

Borshosh, accompanied by the Mayor Mr. Kostadin Dimitrov and experts from the Municipality and the Ministry, visited key locations in Plovdiv suitable for hosting major events.

The delegation toured leading cultural, business and academic institutions in Plovdiv to discuss partnerships for the upcoming conference.

"Plovdiv is the natural choice to host UN Tourism's 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism. It is a city with a rich cultural history, a modern urban environment and an established position as one of the leading wine regions in the country. This combination makes it truly fitting for an event that brings together tourism, culture and sustainable development," Minister Borshosh said.

Plovdiv has been named Europe's best wine capital for 2025, according to a study by the tourism organization European Best Destinations, and Wine Enthusiast magazine chose Plovdiv and the region as one of the top 10 destinations for wine tourism.

At the end of the tour, Borshosh and Dimitrov, together with the representatives of the Ministry and the municipality, analyzed the locations, discussed the cultural programme, accompanying events and workshops, logistical details, as well as the accommodation options for the delegates from around the world, according to UN Tourism's strict rules and standards.